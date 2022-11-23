Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Down 2.5%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.31. 1,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 969,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. 4.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.