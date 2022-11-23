Comparing Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) & Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD)

Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) and Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Dogness (International) has a beta of 3.32, suggesting that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dogness (International) and Conversion Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A Conversion Labs -35.92% N/A -260.09%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dogness (International) $27.09 million 1.06 $3.24 million N/A N/A Conversion Labs $12.47 million 3.49 -$3.14 million N/A N/A

This table compares Dogness (International) and Conversion Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dogness (International) has higher revenue and earnings than Conversion Labs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dogness (International) and Conversion Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dogness (International) beats Conversion Labs on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dogness (International)



Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos. It also offers ribbon dyeing service and pet grooming services. The company offers its products to wholesalers and retailers. Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China.

About Conversion Labs



Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

