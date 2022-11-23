Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $38.48 on Major Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Compound has a total market capitalization of $279.66 million and approximately $18.66 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $38.48 or 0.00231947 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 38.43059651 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $16,632,113.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

