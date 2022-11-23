Compound Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.14 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Compound token can now be bought for about $38.26 or 0.00232481 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $278.05 million and $19.14 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 38.43059651 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $16,632,113.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

