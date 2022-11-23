Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Shares of Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 425500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 19.62 and a quick ratio of 19.54. The company has a market cap of C$11.42 million and a P/E ratio of 9.50.

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. Its portfolio includes various projects, such as the Pucamayo, Chavin, Quriurqu, San Martin, Humaya, Huinac Punta, Andrea, Quilisane, Cobreorco, and Cantagallo.

