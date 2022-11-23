Conflux (CFX) Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $57.67 million and $3.75 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02748611 USD and is up 8.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,309,640.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

