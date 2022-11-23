Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 9,707 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $436,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,268,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,315,000 after purchasing an additional 126,050 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in Citigroup by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,424,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,491,000 after acquiring an additional 156,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Citigroup by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 161,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 31,364 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of C opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

