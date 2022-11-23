Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $409,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $251,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 37,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,601,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at $57,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 780,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,325,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,146 shares of company stock valued at $319,754. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SUPN opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.