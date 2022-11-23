Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $612,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 130,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $53.20.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

