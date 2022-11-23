Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.10% of Novanta worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 171,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Price Performance

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $157.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.63 and its 200 day moving average is $131.67. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Novanta

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novanta in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $3,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,854,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,889,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $3,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,558 shares in the company, valued at $13,854,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,578 shares of company stock worth $4,847,210. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.