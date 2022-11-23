Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Clarus were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clarus by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 513,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Clarus by 28.1% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 678,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after buying an additional 148,816 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 20.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CLAR shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Clarus from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In other news, COO Aaron Kuehne purchased 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $49,963.32. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,978.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLAR opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Clarus Co. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

