Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 1,677 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.13% of Skyline Champion worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth about $26,242,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 24.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

SKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $87,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,698 shares in the company, valued at $85,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

