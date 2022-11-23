Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 4,261 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.07% of Churchill Downs worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Churchill Downs stock opened at $223.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.05 and its 200 day moving average is $201.07. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $249.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.