Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 523 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.17% of Comfort Systems USA worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total transaction of $940,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,574.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $310,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,347.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total transaction of $940,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,574.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,150 shares of company stock worth $5,995,588 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

FIX opened at $126.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.73 and its 200-day moving average is $98.34. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

