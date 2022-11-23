ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Price Reaches $0.0237 on Exchanges

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a market capitalization of $119.83 million and $57.84 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ConstitutionDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.54 or 0.08506164 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00473712 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,788.82 or 0.29064182 BTC.

About ConstitutionDAO

ConstitutionDAO’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com.

Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.Having lost the auction and following the core team's choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.”Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConstitutionDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ConstitutionDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ConstitutionDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ConstitutionDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.