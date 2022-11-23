Contrasting Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI – Get Rating) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Creative Realities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aspyra and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspyra N/A N/A N/A Creative Realities 3.89% -4.69% -1.73%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Creative Realities $18.44 million 0.70 $230,000.00 $0.05 11.88

This table compares Aspyra and Creative Realities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Creative Realities has higher revenue and earnings than Aspyra.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aspyra and Creative Realities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Realities 0 0 2 0 3.00

Creative Realities has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 278.72%. Given Creative Realities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Creative Realities is more favorable than Aspyra.

Risk & Volatility

Aspyra has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Creative Realities beats Aspyra on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspyra

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. The company also provides system hardware; professional and implementation services; software design and development; and software licensing, deployment, and maintenance and support services, as well as media management and distribution software platforms and networks; device and product management; and customized software service layers, systems, experiences, workflows, and integrated solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

