Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 90 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Argus upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,528.81 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,560.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,315.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,188.38.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $35.72 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

