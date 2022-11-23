Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 101.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Insider Activity

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,938 shares of company stock worth $2,856,883 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $90.27 and a one year high of $162.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average is $107.50.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

