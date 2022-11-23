Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $367.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

