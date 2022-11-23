Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 13.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MET. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

MET stock opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.59. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $77.09. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

