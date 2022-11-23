Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $749.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $726.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $654.75. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $769.63.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,905,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

