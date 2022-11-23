Corient Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ES opened at $81.01 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

