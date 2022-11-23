Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,744 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $309,618,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,670 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after purchasing an additional 691,754 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $75.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.33. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.328 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.48.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

