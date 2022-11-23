Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 246 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average is $107.82.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is -766.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on CINF. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

