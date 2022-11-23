Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,080 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $309.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.61. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

