Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,216 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in General Electric by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $87.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $103.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

