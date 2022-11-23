Cosmos Achieves Market Cap of $2.79 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.75 or 0.00059042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.79 billion and approximately $138.42 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00076807 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022909 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

