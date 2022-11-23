Cosmos Achieves Market Cap of $2.79 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.75 or 0.00059042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.79 billion and approximately $138.42 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00076807 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001453 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000403 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009803 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022909 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001434 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005555 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000126 BTC.
Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
