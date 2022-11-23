Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Boosted by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 391,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 504,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $290,774,000 after buying an additional 323,591 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $532.92. 24,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,102. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $491.23 and its 200-day moving average is $497.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

