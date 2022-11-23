Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €56.00 by Barclays

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Covestro in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Covestro Trading Up 4.5 %

ETR:1COV opened at €36.61 ($37.36) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €33.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. Covestro has a 52 week low of €27.69 ($28.26) and a 52 week high of €58.00 ($59.18).

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

