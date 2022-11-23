Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMCT. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance
Shares of CMCT opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $8.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.