Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMCT. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of CMCT opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $8.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

