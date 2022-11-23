Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) a $10.50 Price Target

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) has been given a $10.50 price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GCMG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 75,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,183. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grosvenor Capital Management

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

