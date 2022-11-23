Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $13.50 Price Target for Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) received a $13.50 price target from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.70% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BRDG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.
NYSE BRDG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. 61,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,485. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.67.
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
