Creditcoin (CTC) Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00002107 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $72.95 million and $10.44 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006033 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001314 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000630 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012795 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000145 BTC.
Creditcoin Coin Profile
Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
