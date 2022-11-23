Crescent Park Management L.P. Acquires 42,576 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 498,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,576 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy accounts for about 7.4% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $34,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $198,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $72,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,623 shares of company stock worth $565,393 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GDDY traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,088. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

