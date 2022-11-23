Crescent Park Management L.P. Grows Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 34,106 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 2.5% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,018 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $711,751,000 after purchasing an additional 510,592 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,089,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,385 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.13. 21,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,057. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of -82.30, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

