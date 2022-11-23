Crescent Park Management L.P. Reduces Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Crescent Park Management L.P. decreased its position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,848 shares during the quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 7.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 10.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.47.

AppLovin Price Performance

About AppLovin

NYSE APP traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.08. 39,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,850. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $99.29.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

