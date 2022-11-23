Crescent Park Management L.P. Sells 765,769 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Crescent Park Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 979,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765,769 shares during the period. Verra Mobility makes up approximately 3.3% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned approximately 0.64% of Verra Mobility worth $15,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 192,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,524 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 155,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 258.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 71,411 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

About Verra Mobility

Shares of VRRM stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,053. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

