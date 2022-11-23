Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.38

Shares of Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and traded as low as $6.10. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 10,100 shares traded.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $136.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 0.39.

About Crimson Wine Group

(Get Rating)

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.