CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Citigroup

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRSP. Barclays dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

CRSP stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,402,248.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,656,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,463 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 830.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 837,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,791,000 after purchasing an additional 747,413 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.