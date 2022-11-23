Critical Comparison: ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and Marqeta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor 21.39% 6.86% 5.32% Marqeta -27.90% -12.67% -10.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Marqeta shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Marqeta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marqeta has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for ChannelAdvisor and Marqeta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor 0 5 0 0 2.00 Marqeta 1 5 11 0 2.59

ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus price target of $24.03, indicating a potential upside of 4.09%. Marqeta has a consensus price target of $11.42, indicating a potential upside of 77.36%. Given Marqeta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marqeta is more favorable than ChannelAdvisor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and Marqeta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor $167.73 million 3.98 $47.22 million $1.18 19.57 Marqeta $517.17 million 6.79 -$163.93 million ($0.36) -17.89

ChannelAdvisor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marqeta. Marqeta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChannelAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales. Its suite of solutions includes various platform modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces, and allows brands and distributors to manage purchase orders, shipment notifications, stock quantities, and invoices for multiple retail dropship partners; Digital Marketing module that creates, manages, and evaluates advertising using a variety of ad formats across multiple channels; Shoppable Media module that allows brands to provide web visitors to purchase using dynamic links to in-stock retail product pages or carts, or with information on where products can be purchased from local retail stores; and Brand Analytics module, which helps brands for e-commerce channels with actionable insights into how products are performing across thousands of retailer websites and marketplaces. Its customers include online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 200 customers. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

