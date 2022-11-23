CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Shares of CAPL opened at $20.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $760.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 139.07%.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $129,903.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 192,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,645.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $48,546.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 183,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,229.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $129,903.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 192,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,645.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 18,603 shares of company stock valued at $343,375 in the last ninety days. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

