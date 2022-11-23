CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 11,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 672,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after buying an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna cut shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

