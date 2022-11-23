CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $14.52 Million

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $14.52 million and $92.87 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00581219 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $196.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

