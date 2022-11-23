CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,668 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Interstate Bank grew its position in CVS Health by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in CVS Health by 1,132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 88,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 80,888 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in CVS Health by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,496,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $138,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 324,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 83,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $100.11. The company had a trading volume of 91,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average of $96.77. The company has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.