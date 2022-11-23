CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.84

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CyberAgent in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

