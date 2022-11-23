Decentralized Social Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $95.70 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for $9.09 or 0.00054339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $95.70 million and $372,059.83 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentralized Social alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.45 or 0.08422724 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00476712 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,842.30 or 0.29248233 BTC.

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Social and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.