DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Hits $1.05 Million

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $2.58 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00126493 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00232361 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00049523 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00059204 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,759,209 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

