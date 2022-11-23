Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to $492.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s current price.

DE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.58.

NYSE DE traded up $21.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $437.94. 265,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,976. The stock has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $375.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.29. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

