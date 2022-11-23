DeltaFi Price Down 5.6% This Week (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and $7,328.42 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0587 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

