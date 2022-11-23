Dent Market Capitalization Tops $68.56 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $68.56 million and approximately $9.00 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

